BYD Launches World's Largest LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The BYD Shenzhen is the fourth car carrier in BYD’s fleet. Image Credit: BYD

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has unveiled the BYD Shenzhen, a 219 m long LNG-fuelled car carrier with a capacity of 9,200 vehicles, which the company states is the world's largest of its kind to date.

The vessel is the fourth addition to BYD's expanding car carrier fleet, according to Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this month, BYD launched another LNG-fuelled car carrier, BYD Xi'an.

These additions are part of BYD's strategy to strengthen its export capabilities and support its expanding global footprint.

BYD plans to operate eight LNG-fuelled car carriers by 2026.

These vessels are capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The BYD Shenzhen is now preparing to load cargo in China before departing for Brazil.