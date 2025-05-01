Oilmar Hires Former KPI OceanConnect Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

El-Zarie previously served as a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect from May 2024 to last month. Image Credit: Assad El-Zarie / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading company Oilmar has hired a new bunker trader in Denmark.

Assad El-Zarie has joined Oilmar as a marine fuels trader in Denmark as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

El-Zarie previously served as a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect from May 2024 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Movinn from 2023 to 2024, for Malik Supply from 2018 to 2022 and for Western Union from 2018 to 2019.

Oilmar was established in 2015 and has offices in nine countries around the world, according to the company's website. The firm traded 1.04 million mt of bunker fuel in 2023.