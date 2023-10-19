IBIA to Host Online Members' Meeting on Biofuels and IMO Regulations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The meeting will be at 12:30-14:00 BST on October 25 via Microsoft Teams. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body IBIA is set to host an online meeting for its members next week to discuss IMO regulations and biofuels.

The meeting will be at 12:30-14:00 BST on October 25 via Microsoft Teams, IBIA said in a note to members on Wednesday.

The meeting will be moderated by new IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis, as well as including insights from Edmund Hughes, the organisation's new IMO representative.

"Historically, our IBIA member meetings have proven to be valuable platforms for information exchange, offering members a space to share experiences, voice concerns, and partake in robust discussions," IBIA said.

"All dialogues are facilitated under the Chatham House rule, ensuring a comfortable environment for frank and candid exchanges."

To register for the event, click here.