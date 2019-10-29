UK Chamber of Shipping Wants More Hybrid Ferries

Victoria of Wight. Image Credit: UK Chamber of Shipping

Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, wants to see the wider uptake of battery hybrid technology.

The call came during a visit to view Victoria of Wight, introduced last year as the first hybrid ferry in England.

At the time of launching the Victoria of Wight used 17% less fuel than the next largest ship on its route, the St Clare.

"At the UK Chamber of Shipping we are determined to do all we can to help tackle climate change. I wanted to see for myself how this great ship was doing its bit to reduce carbon emissions. If shipping is to tackle climate change, we need to see greater use of hybrid technology and I want to see more hybrid ferries being developed and used across the UK and the wider world," Sanguinetti said.

While once not viable for marine applications, in recent years battery technology has progressed to the point that both hybrid and full battery-power are now an option for smaller vessels such as passenger ferries.