TMS Adds Scrubber-Fitted Bulk Carrier to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is currently en route on its maiden voyage to Australia. Image Credit: TMS

Greek ship manager TMS has taken the delivery of an 82,000 DWT scrubber-fitted bulk carrier from Chengxi Shipyard in China.

The M/V Toiny is the first of two scrubber-fitted bulk carriers to be delivered by the Chinese shipyard.

"This modern, eco-friendly ship is designed with the latest advancements in efficiency and sustainability, including the integration of a cutting-edge Scrubber system," TMS said in a LinkedIn post.

The vessel is currently en route on its maiden voyage to Australia.

A scrubber, or exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS), is used to reduce sulphur emissions from exhaust gases, helping ships comply with the IMO's 0.50% sulphur cap.

The global scrubber-equipped fleet is currently made up of 6,032 vessels, according to classification society DNV data.

This number has increased from 3,140 in 2019, just before the IMO 0.5% sulphur cap came into force in 2020.