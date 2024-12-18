VPS Hires Americas Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Laino was previously global head of environmental solutions at BGC Group in New York. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS has hired a managing director for the Americas.

Steve Laino has joined the company as Americas managing director in Houston as of this month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Laino was previously global head of environmental solutions at BGC Group in New York from April 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Sage Tanker Partners from 2020 to 2022, for Chembulk Tankers from 2018 to 2020 and for Chemical Transportation Group from 2014 to 2018.

"The maritime industry is changing fast with ambitious emissions targets and decarbonisation requirements driving the introduction of new technologies and fuels into the market," Dr. Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.

"In this dynamic landscape, we are very pleased to have Steve on board to lead delivery of all VPS services to customers in the Americas and help them optimise their operations by understanding which new fuels to use and how to adapt to these sustainable business drivers and meet new regulations."