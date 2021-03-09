StormGeo Launches New Product Optimising Ships' Power Output for Weather Conditions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Advance warning of adverse weather conditions can help ships increase fuel efficiency and cut their bunker bills. File Image / Pixabay

Norwegian weather analysis firm StormGeo has developed a new service aiming to optimise ships' power output in varying weather conditions to improve fuel efficiency.

The firm's new Strategic Power Routing service aims to increase fuel efficiency and cut emissions without compromising arrival windows, StormGeo said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"When a vessel meets adverse weather conditions, such as high significant waves, strong wind, and currents, it must output more power and thus consume more fuel to maintain its speed and revolutions per minute (RPM)," the company said.

"Strategic Power Routing takes weather conditions into account and combines it with statistical speed loss calculated by vessel type.

"It then recommends an RPM that stabilizes power and fuel consumption, rather than allowing them to spike."

The new service is now available as an addition to StormGeo's s-Suite and its Route Advisory Services.

More than 12,000 ships now use the company's software and services, StormGeo said.