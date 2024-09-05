Corvus Energy Fuel Cell System for Ships Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first of the systems has already been produced, and is ready to be fitted to the fishing and training vessel MS Skulebas. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

A new fuel cell system for ships from Corvus Energy has won the approval of classification society DNV.

DNV has awarded type approval to the Corvus Pelican Fuel Cell System, Corvus said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The first of the systems has already been produced, and is ready to be fitted to the fishing and training vessel MS Skulebas. The ship already has a 1 MWh battery system on board, and with the fuel cell system and hydrogen storage added, it will be able to operate for four days at a time at zero GHG emissions.

"It is a special fuel cell system, because the Pelican uses nitrogen for inerting of the fuel cell space," Olaf Drews, head of engines and maritime pressurised equipment at DNV, said in the statement.

"It is the first fuel cell system that uses this technology and this brings it to a very preferred safety level.

"This is a milestone, and we look forward to the first ship project."