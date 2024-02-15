BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Sixth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $660.50/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the highest level since February 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $507.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $896/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.17/bl to $81.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $653/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1/mt to $581.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $628.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $5/mt to $634/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.22/bl from the previous session's close at $81.38/bl as of 6:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.66/mt fall in bunker prices.