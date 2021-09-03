Aker BP Takes on Battery Power for Three Offshore Supply Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Viking Lady will be retrofitted with a hybrid battery system next year. Image Credit: Eidesvik

Oil producer Aker BP is retrofitting three of its chartered offshore supply vessels to run on battery power.

The firm its working with strategic partners Eidesvik, Solstad Offshore and Simon Møkster Shipping on the project, Eidesvik said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Eidesvik and Aker BP now plan to work together further on reducing emissions from their supply vessels. 11 of Eidesvik's 12 ships in operation are now to be equipped with hybrid battery systems.

"At Eidesvik we're equally focused on the great potential for significantly reducing emissions from the existing fleet," Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO of Eidesvik, said in the statement.

"From a climate and sustainability perspective, recycling old ships and building new ones requires a lot of energy that could otherwise be saved, not to mention the huge investment needed for newbuildings.

"As a shipowner we believe we can achieve increasingly large emissions reductions as well as save capex by prolonging the lifetime of existing vessels with new green technologies."