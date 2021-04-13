Korean Register Helps Shipping With IMO EEXI Compliance Analysis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Korean Register is seeking to help its members with their decarbonisation plans. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society the Korean Register (KR) has launched a new service aiming to help shipowners with analysing how to comply with the International Maritime Organization's decarbonisation and fuel-efficiency regulations.

KR has established a 'decarbonisation taskforce' to help shipping companies comply with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), due to come into effect in 2023, the organisation said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The organisation has added a tool on its website to allow shipowners to evaluate whether their fleet is already compliant with the regulations.

"According to the calculated results of this program, KR plans to further provide customized technical services enabling its shipping company clients to adopt the most beneficial countermeasures for their individual vessels, such as exactly how much engine power limitation and reduction in ship speed are required," the organisation said in the statement.

"Furthermore, KR will support customers by providing a comprehensive guide for compliance with the decarbonization regulations, developing EEXI/CII response manuals and by running training seminars."