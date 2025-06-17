Collision Involving Tankers Reported Off UAE's Khor Fakkan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two crude tankers collided off the coast of Khor Fakkan early Tuesday, with reports indicating a fire broke out following the incident. File Image / Pixabay

A collision involving two tankers has been reported off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the early hours of Tuesday, with multiple media outlets stating that the incident resulted in a fire.

Vessel tracker MarineTraffic also confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday that a collision between the crude tankers Adalynn and Front Eagle had occurred near the Khor Fakkan anchorage.

According to MarineTraffic, the Liberian-flagged Front Eagle was fully laden and bound for Zhoushan, while Adalynn, built in 2002, had just departed the anchorage in ballast.

Although early reports suggested a third vessel may have been involved, MarineTraffic said its data shows the collision involved only these two ships.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, but it comes amid heightened regional tensions due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Yesterday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a warning highlighting multiple instances of electronic interference reported by vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which have affected ship reporting systems.

It is not yet known whether the tanker collision is connected to these disruptions.

However, British maritime security firm Ambrey stated on Tuesday that the cause of an incident located about 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, near the Strait of Hormuz, was assessed to be non-security related, Reuters reported.