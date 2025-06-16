Hormuz Sees Spike in Electronic Interference as Regional Tensions Mount: UKMTO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UKMTO reports growing cases of electronic interference affecting ship tracking systems in the Strait of Hormuz. Image Credit: UKMTO

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported an increase in electronic interference incidents in the waters of the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, potentially linked to rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

These disruptions have affected vessel positional reporting in the region, the agency said in its latest advisory.

"Whilst the level of electronic interference continues to rise across the wider region, the levels and intensity inside the Gulf are having a significant impact on vessels' positional reporting through automated systems (AIS)," it said.

Last week, UKMTO issued an advisory urging vessels transiting the strait to exercise caution. The warning came ahead of Israeli strikes on Iran, which were followed by retaliatory actions from Tehran, further heightening regional tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, with about a fifth of global oil trade passing through its waters, according to EIA. Any disruption to safe navigation in the area could pose significant risks to global energy flows and maritime security.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and continue to report incidents of electronic interference to the UKMTO," the agency said.