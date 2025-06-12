UK Raises Maritime Threat Level in Hormuz as Israel-Iran Conflict Looms

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels are advised to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman with caution. Image Credit: UKMTO

The British maritime security agency has issued an advisory urging vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution, amid heightened concerns over a potentially imminent Israeli strike on Iran.

Rising tensions and military activity in the region could have an impact on mariners, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Vessels are advised to transit the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Straits of Hormuz with caution and are to report incidents or suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it said.

Israel appears to be preparing for a near-term strike on Iran, The New York Times reported, citing officials from the US and Europe.

Fears of an Israeli strike and Iranian retaliation led the US on Wednesday to pull diplomats from Iraq and allow military families to leave the region, it said.

An escalation from both countries could further destabilise the Middle East and jeopardise the US administration’s efforts to negotiate a deal aimed at blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.