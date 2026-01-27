Auramarine and Royal Blue to Support Shipowners' Transition to Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Auramarine expects this partnership to strengthen its presence in both Greece and Cyprus. File Image / Pixabay

Finnish technology firm Auramarine has partnered with marine service and spare parts provider Royal Blue to help shipowners navigate the shift to alternative marine fuels.

The companies will work together to support local shipowners as they adopt methanol, ammonia and biofuels to cut emissions, Auramarine said in a press release on Tuesday.

The partnership will focus on both newbuild and retrofit projects, combining Auramarine’s fuel system expertise with Royal Blue’s local network and marine engineering capabilities.

“By working together, the companies will be able to provide faster delivery times and support Greek and Cypriot ship owners in meeting their decarbonisation ambitions, operational needs, classification society rules, as well as safety and quality requirements,” Auramarine said.

“This collaboration is a step to enhance our integrated service offering, addressing the evolving technical and operational needs of the maritime market,” Antonis Mastrothanasis, CEO of Royal Blue, said.