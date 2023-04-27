Iran Detains Tanker in Gulf of Oman: US Navy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran has detained a series of vessels in recent years, heightening tensions between its government and the US. File Image / Pixabay

The Iranian authorities have detained a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, according to the US Navy.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet was detained on Thursday, having issued a distress call at 1:15 PM local time, news agency AP reported, citing information from the US Navy. The vessel was in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Muscat.

The US characterised the detention as 'contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability', and called for the vessel's immediate release, according to the report.

The tanker had come from Kuwait and was heading towards Houston when it was detained.