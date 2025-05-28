BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $531/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since May 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $4/mt to $457.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $706.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.65/bl to $64.09/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $511/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $6.50/mt to $469.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5.50/mt to $500/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $472/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.31/bl from the previous session's close at $64.40/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise in bunker prices.