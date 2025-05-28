BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 28, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $531/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since May 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $4/mt to $457.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $706.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.65/bl to $64.09/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $511/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $6.50/mt to $469.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5.50/mt to $500/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $472/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.31/bl from the previous session's close at $64.40/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise in bunker prices.

