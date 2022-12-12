Bunker Holding to Develop Stress Policy With New CSR Consultant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is based in Middelfart. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has appointed a corporate social responsibility consultant for the first time.

Claire-Celine Bausager has joined the firm as corporate social responsibility consultant in Copenhagen as of December 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Bausager has worked for Bunker Holding subsidiary Dan-Bunkering since May 2016, serving most recently as a senior bunker trader in Copenhagen.

Bausager's new role will involve supporting the firm's efforts on diversity, equality, inclusion and employee health and safety. Projects will include unconscious bias training, talent development and developing the company's first stress policy.

"We are very excited to have Claire-Celine join Bunker Holding as CSR Consultant," Pernille Græsdal Beck, executive HR business partner at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"Her knowledge of the industry, her experience, and not least her motivation will contribute significantly to accelerating our ESG efforts."