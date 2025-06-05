HD Hyundai Mipo's New Tanker Design Promises Bunker Savings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The AiP handover took place at the Nor-Shipping trade fair. Image Credit: DNV

At Nor-Shipping 2025, classification society DNV has granted approval to South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo for a second-generation LR2 tanker design that offers bunker fuel savings.

Developed in partnership with Framo, the design introduces a hydraulically driven cargo pumping system and eliminates the traditional pump room, boosting both safety and efficiency, DNV said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

According to HD Hyundai Mipo, the vessel can cut bunker consumption by up to 800 mt/year, depending on its operational profile.

The savings come from streamlined cargo handling operations, reduced turnaround time, and energy-efficient systems, including deck-mounted cargo heaters and optimised piping layouts.

"This second-generation LR2 tanker design is a great example of how close collaboration can lead to improvements in both performance and sustainability," Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, COO at DNV Maritime, said.