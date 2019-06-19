DryShips Heidmar Acquisition Prompts Re-organisation

Heidmar: new structure. File image/Pixabay.

Greek shipping company Dryships, already a majority owner in tanker pool operator Heidmar, has acquired all the other shares in the company.

The move will also see the company come under a new chief executive, Pankaj Khanna.

Dryships chairman and chief executive George Economou said with the acquisition of 100% of Heidmar, the company's ownership structure would be simplified "to develop Heidmar to its full potential as an independent business line".

According to maritime news provider Tradewinds, Heidmar's offices in the United States would be retained under any re-organisation.

In addition to the United States, Heidmar has offices in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Ship & Bunker contacted Heidmar Bunker Services, which is part of the company's service offer, in London for comment but it declined.

The Heidmar pool operates around 90 ships.