Wärtsilä to Supply Hybrid Propulsion Systems for Vertom's Four Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2028. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä will supply hybrid propulsion systems for four 10,700 DWT vessels being built for Dutch firm Vertom Group.

Each ship will use a Wärtsilä engine combined with a hybrid system that includes batteries, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This setup allows the vessels to sail partly or entirely on battery power, helping save bunker fuel and reduce emissions.

The vessels are part of Vertom's efforts to modernise its fleet and reduce emissions.

Wärtsilä's package includes engines, propulsion control, a NOx reduction system, and other systems to improve efficiency.

The ships are being built in India by Chowgule Shipyards.

The first equipment deliveries are set for 2026, and the ships will enter service on transatlantic routes from 2027 in partnership with Vertraco Shipping, also part of the Vertom Group.