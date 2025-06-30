LR Joins Egyptian Green Ammonia Bunkering Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Production at the facility is set to begin in 2029 and could play a key role in supplying green ammonia to ships transiting the Suez Canal and ports in Europe. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has signed an agreement with German developer DAI Infrastruktur to support Project Ra - a major green ammonia production and bunkering facility planned at East Port Said, Egypt.

Under the memorandum of understanding, LR will deliver comprehensive advisory services across the project's lifecycle, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

These include infrastructure planning, lifecycle emissions analysis, regulatory guidance, and market and offtake strategy support.

Ammonia is emerging as a key fuel in shipping's decarbonisation drive. Demand is expected to accelerate from 2030, as stricter regulations take effect and more ammonia-capable vessels enter service.

The facility is expected to produce up to 2 million mt/year of green ammonia, with 1.65 million mt/year derived solely from renewable energy.

Production is slated to begin in 2029, positioning the facility as a key ammonia bunkering hub for vessels transiting the Suez Canal, one of the busiest global shipping routes.

"The Ra green ammonia project is expected to play a key role in supplying European ports—particularly in Germany and Greece—with green ammonia," Ioannis Papassavvas, CEO of DAI Infrastruktur, said in the statement.

"This ammonia can serve multiple purposes, including use as bunkering fuel, electricity generation, and reducing CO₂ emissions in industrial processes such as steel production."