KPI OceanConnect Confirms Plans for Carbon Offset Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The carbon offsets came from a wind farm in Texas. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker firm KPI OceanConnect has confirmed plans to roll out the option of buying carbon offsets to more of its customers after completing the first of these trades earlier this year.

The company's first carbon offset deal was with "a respected seismic research vessel owner and long-term client," KPI OceanConnect said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The company first noted the deal when announcing annual results late last month, saying it had been carried out about a month prior to that.

The carbon offsets came from a wind farm in Texas, and are verified by Verra Registry, the company said.

"We are well prepared to advise our clients on how to obtain carbon-neutral fuel supplies, as well as offset other greenhouse gases, and together will create a more sustainable future for shipping and the world," Brian Coyne, managing director for the Americas at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.