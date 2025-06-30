GCMD Pilots World's First End-to-End Onboard Carbon Capture Value Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GCMD has shown how captured CO2 from ships can be transferred, transported and reused in producing sustainable construction materials. Image Credit: Lynn Loo / LinkedIn

Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has completed the world's first full demonstration of capturing, transferring and reusing CO2 captured from a vessel.

In the trial, 25.44 mt of CO2 were captured from the container vessel Ever Top and transferred to another ship, Dejin 26, off the coast of China, GCMD said in an emailed statement on Monday.

From there, it was transported to a plant in Inner Mongolia, where it was used to produce low-carbon calcium carbonate, which is a material used in green construction.

The project involved close collaboration across the value chain, including the ship owner Evergreen Marine Corp and carbon capture technology provider SMDERI-QET, as well as port authorities.

GCMD says the trial shows ship emissions can be reused in a circular carbon economy, but noted challenges around how captured CO2 is classified.

"A key challenge was the classification of captured CO2," GCMD said.

"Designated as 'hazardous waste' prohibits its reuse and mandates disposal.

"Through close coordination with the relevant authorities, the captured CO2 in this pilot was redesignated as 'hazardous cargo,' lifting these restrictions and enabling its use as an industrial feedstock."

GCMD will now carry out a full life cycle assessment of the pilot, with third-party verification by DNV to measure the emissions savings.

"With a rigorous life cycle assessment underway, we are quantifying the climate impact across the entire value chain to show how OCCS can serve as a meaningful decarbonisation lever—when applied thoughtfully and transparently," Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.