US Cracks Down on Firms Tied to Suspected Iranian Oil Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US has sanctioned seven companies and identified two tankers allegedly involved in the transport and trade of Iranian petroleum products. File Image / Pixabay

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed fresh sanctions on seven companies and two tankers accused of helping move Iranian oil, stepping up efforts to enforce longstanding export restrictions.

The department has sanctioned two tankers – Eloise and Olia – managed by the UAE-based commercial manager Vroom Marine Venture, OFAC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

OFAC said the vessels had facilitated multiple shipments of Iranian petroleum products, including naphtha, over the past several years.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have remained high since the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions, accusing Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, claims Tehran has consistently denied.

Both countries were set to hold talks on Saturday, which have been postponed.