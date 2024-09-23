Sea Trials for New Brittany Ferries LNG-Electric Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Brittany Ferries Saint-Malo is undergoing sea trials before entering service on the Portsmouth-St Malo route in February of next year. Image Credit: Brittany Ferries

A new vessel for Brittany Ferries capable of running on both battery power and LNG is undergoing sea trials.

The Brittany Ferries Saint-Malo is undergoing sea trials before entering service on the Portsmouth-St Malo route in February of next year, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The ship's arrival will coincide with the installation of a shore power connection at Portsmouth.

"Saint-Malo will be the fourth new vessel to join our fleet, part of the biggest fleet renewal project in our company's 52-year history," Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries, said in the post.

"These hybrid ships are significant steps on our journey to a more sustainable future.

"Hybrid technology will be their party piece, but the ships are also love letters to the regions they serve."