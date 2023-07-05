Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC took on 114,474 TEU of the new capacity. File Image / Pixabay

The container fleet saw a record expansion last month.

A total of 285,000 TEU of boxship capacity joined the global fleet last month, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in a note to clients on Tuesday, the biggest monthly growth on record.

MSC took on 114,474 TEU of the new capacity.

"Initially, forecast deliveries for June were even in the 400,000 TEU range, but labour shortages at Far Eastern yards and a slow cargo market have seen a fair number of vessel handovers slip into Q3," Alphaliner said.

"No fewer than five megamax ships joined the global fleet in June: two units for MSC, and one each for ONE, OOCL and Hapag-Lloyd.

"On top of these, shipyards delivered nine neo-panamax vessels.

"MSC alone received five of these, while Maersk, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM each got one.

"Over the course of this year and the next, newbuilding deliveries are expected to remain high, fuelled by an orderbook of 7.60 MTEU -- or 28.5% of the existing liner fleet."

Alphaliner lists current total global boxship capacity at 27.3 million TEU.