Fratelli Cosulich Takes Delivery of Second LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge has 8,200 m3 of LNG capacity. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich has taken delivery of its second LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm held a naming ceremony for the Paolina Cosulich last week, it said in a statement on its website.

The 5,300 DWT vessel can carry 8,200 m3 of LNG and 500 m3 of MGO.

"The project, contributing to the process of decarbonisation of maritime transport, received a funding of 4 million euros from the European Union," the company said in the statement.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.