Bunker Holding Notes Increased Sales Volumes in 'Difficult But Interesting' 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has increased its bunker volumes in 2024, according to CEO Keld Demant. Image Credit: Keld Demant / LinkedIn

Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demand has published his reflections on a 'difficult but interesting' year, saying the company increased its sales volumes in 2024.

"As 2024 draws to a close, I've reflected on the difficult but interesting journey we have had this year at Bunker Holding," Demant said in a LinkedIn post.

"This year has been defined by decisive steps forward, meaningful partnerships, and a clear commitment to shaping the future of our industry."

The company sold about 25 million mt of bunker fuel across its various brands in 2023, according to Ship & Bunker's Top 10 Bunker Firms for 2024 report. That number has increased this year, Demant said in the post.

"On the commercial front, we have taken bold steps to position ourselves for the future," he said.

"We've seen increased bunkering volumes and forged key partnerships."

In the 2023-24 financial year covering the 12 months to April 30 the firm reported a 0.8% increase on the year in its Scope 3 emissions, and the firm's bunker volumes are likely to have increased by roughly the same amount over that period.

The firm reported profit before tax of $127 million from continuing operations in the year to April 30, down from $222.7 million a year earlier. Not included in this figure, the firm lost around $125 million related to the shutting down of PSTV Cargo, an onshore cargo trading firm dealing in Africa.