BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $664/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since August 10. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $578/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $970/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.45/bl to $89/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $641.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $613/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $638/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $651/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.61/bl at $88.39/bl as of 8:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.59/mt fall in bunker prices.