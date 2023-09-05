BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 5, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $664/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since August 10. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $578/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $970/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.45/bl to $89/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $641.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $613/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $638/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $651/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.61/bl at $88.39/bl as of 8:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.59/mt fall in bunker prices.

