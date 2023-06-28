NABU: Cruise Sector Better But There's More to be Done

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Green rankings for cruise. Image Credit / Nabu.

There is both good and bad in the cruise sector's annual report card from non-governmental organisation Nabu on efforts made towards sustainability.

Innovations, particularly from the smaller operators, are welcomed. Citing Norway, the report points to tighter rules triggering a surge in innovation where the end-goal of climate-neutral cruises is in sight with benefits accruing elsewhere.

"Shore power, batteries and e-fuels based on green hydrogen will also form the basis [for innovation] elsewhere," according to the report.

"For cruise ships, green methanol in particular, offers an opportunity for climate-neutral operation.

"TUI Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are the front runners to order ships that rely on this option."

But sectoral improvements are tempered by developments moving the sector in the wrong direction.

"Of particular concern is the sharp rise in methane emissions from LNG use," said Nabu shipping expert Sönke Diesener.

According to Nabu, investments by shipping companies and political guidelines "should be clearly oriented towards climate neutrality". Climate-damaging substitute fuels, such as LNG and biofuels, are not suitable.

"At most, they must remain a niche solution in exceptional local cases," it said.