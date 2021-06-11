Bunker Jobs: Bunker Traders, Dubai

by SallingSearch

One of the world's leading bunker trading companies is looking to expand their very successful team in Dubai with two new and experienced Bunker Traders.



The company is looking for a Bunker Trader with proven experience from the Chinese market as well as a Bunker Trader with experience from the Far East Russian market. Both Traders are expected to have a network within the shipping industry as well as speak fluently either Chinese or Russian in addition to strong English skills.



The ideal candidates have a minimum of 2-5 years of customer-facing experience from either a physical bunker supplier or a bunker trading company.



Besides a world-class setup and company culture, this company is offering the right candidate a relocation and a family package.

For more details, please reach out to Soeren Salling at soeren@sallingsearch.com. All communications will of course be kept confidential.

Click the link to apply directly https://adr.to/jx7za