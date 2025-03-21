BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Jumps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are trading at the lowest level since September 2021. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $549/mt on Thursday, having reached its lowest level since September 2021 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $485.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $743.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.22/bl to $72.00/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $516/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $3/mt to $495/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $511/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $527.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $72.29/bl as of 6:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.