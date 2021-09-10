CMA CGM Vows No Spot Container Rate Increases for Five Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container line's customers will avoid further price rises until February. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM has promised not to hike its spot freight rates for the next five months, in response to growing frustration among shippers over surging freight bills this year.

The firm will put on hold any spot freight rate increases from September 9 to February 1, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of 2021, container shipping spot freight rates have continued to rise due to port congestion and the major imbalance between demand and maritime container transport effective capacity," the company said in the statement.

"Although these market-driven rate increases are expected to continue in the coming months, the Group has decided to put any further increases in spot freight rates on hold for all services operated under its brands."

The firm has increased the capacity of its operated fleet by 11% since the end of 2019.