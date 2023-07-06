MOL Sets Out Detailed Roadmap to 2050 Net Zero Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has set out the details of how it intends to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The firm has updated its MOL Group Environmental Vision plan, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The plan includes the following details:

90 LNG- or methanol-fuelled oceangoing ships by 2030

At least 5% zero-emission fuel consumption by 2030

At least 80 ships equipped with wind-assisted propulsion by 2035

Fuel efficiency improvements of at least 5% compared to 2019 by 2025

Image Credit: MOL

"MOL has established quantitative KPIs and milestones to measure progress on actions aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and has clarified its transition plan by presenting specific GHG reduction pathways toward the 2050 net-zero target and quantified the contributions of each initiative," the company said in the post.

"The MOL Group will continue to make a concerted effort to reduce various impacts on the global environment, such as climate change measures, but also protect natural capital and biodiversity, while earning the trust of a broad range of stakeholders."

