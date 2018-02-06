World News
Crude Prices Remain Soft
Equity markets began the day where they left off yesterday but rebounded in the afternoon hours in an extremely volatile session.
The strength of the dollar continues to weigh on oil markets and pushed both Brent and WTI indexes lower for a third consecutive trading day.
API reported a draw of 1.05 million barrels vs an expectation for a built of approx. 2.5 million barrels.
This could be a supportive factor for oil prices provided that it is confirmed tomorrow also by EIA.
Bunker prices were softer in all major ports.
WTI MAR $63.39/BBL DOWN -$0.76/BBL
Brent APR $66.86/BBL DOWN -$0.76/BBL
George Belekos, Marine Fuel and Lubricant Trader, KPI Bridge Oil