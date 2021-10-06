Hollands Shipyards to Build Electric Ferries for Riveer Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new vessels will join the Riveer ferry service in the Netherlands at the end of next year. File Image / Pixabay

Hollands Shipyards Group is set to build two electric ferries for the Riveer ferry service in the Netherlands.

Work will start on the two new ferries in November, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The ships will have the capacity to carry 100 passengers and cyclists, and are due for delivery at the end of 2022.

"During the tender process Holland Shipyards Group suggested a technical upgrade by increasing the battery capacity and amending ship propellers," the company said in the statement.

"With this upgrade the ferries will be able to sail with a higher speed, resulting in Riveer to expand the sailing route for the new ferries."