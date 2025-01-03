50% of Tonnage Ordered in 2024 Can Run on Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company noted 820 new vessel orders totalling 62.2 million GT capable of running on alternative fuels last year. File Image / Pixabay

Half of all tonnage ordered by the shipping industry in 2024 can run on alternative fuels, according to Clarksons Research.

The company noted 820 new vessel orders totalling 62.2 million GT capable of running on alternative fuels last year, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

This included 390 orders of LNG-fuelled ships, 118 orders for methanol, 25 for ammonia, 72 for LPG and 12 for hydrogen.

"With the confirmed orderbook (~50% of orderbook tonnage is today alternative fuelled) and projected investment in the coming years, we forecast that over a fifth of all fleet capacity will be alternative fuel capable by 2030 (2017: 2% of fleet capacity "on the water", 2024: 8%, 2030(f): >20%)," the company said in the statement.

The firm estimates that shipping's total GHG emissions crew by about 4% last year to more than 1 billion mtCO2e on a well-to-wake basis, driven in part by diversions away from the Red Sea.