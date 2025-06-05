BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 5, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2.50/mt to $533.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since May 22.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $463.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1/mt to $709/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.77/bl to $64.86/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $475.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $5.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $474.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $64.76/bl as of 6:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com