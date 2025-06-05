BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2.50/mt to $533.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since May 22.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $463.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1/mt to $709/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.77/bl to $64.86/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $475.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $5.50/mt to $501.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $474.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $64.76/bl as of 6:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt fall in bunker prices.