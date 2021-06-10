IMO's Green Voyage 2050 Project Gets Cash Boost

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway: more funds. Image Credit IMO.

Norway has come up with more cash for the International Maritime Organisation's initiative Green Voyage 2050.

The additional funding of $1.75 milion is "to continue assisting developing countries in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships", the IMO said.

"Norway is committed to supporting developing countries to reduce GHG emissions in line with the IMO's GHG strategy," specialist director of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment Sveinung Oftedal.

The first phase of the project runs until May 2022. The new tranche of funds will support a range of initiative including exploring the potential for alternative fuels with the project's pioneer pilot countries.