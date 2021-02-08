BUNKER JOBS: Estonian Supplier Bunker Partner Seeks Commodity Trader in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Tallinn. File Image / Pixabay

Estonian marine fuel supplier Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a commodity trader for its Tallinn office.

The new role will be focused on the company's hedging needs, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The company is seeking candidates with fluent English and Russian and with experience of derivatives trading.

The LinkedIn post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitoring of the oil market (price and stock trends)

Trading energy swap and futures contracts (OTC and exchange traded)

Reconciliation of paper and physical transactions, reporting to the stakeholders

Exploring new hedging instruments and strategies

Participating in the structuring of the physical trade transactions

Assisting and advising company management on all hedging and commodity trading related issues

Exploring new commodity brokers and platforms

To find out more and apply for the role, email HR@bunkerpartner.eu.