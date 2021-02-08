World News
BUNKER JOBS: Estonian Supplier Bunker Partner Seeks Commodity Trader in Tallinn
Monday February 8, 2021
The new hire will be based in Tallinn. File Image / Pixabay
Estonian marine fuel supplier Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a commodity trader for its Tallinn office.
The new role will be focused on the company's hedging needs, the company said in a LinkedIn post.
The company is seeking candidates with fluent English and Russian and with experience of derivatives trading.
The LinkedIn post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitoring of the oil market (price and stock trends)
- Trading energy swap and futures contracts (OTC and exchange traded)
- Reconciliation of paper and physical transactions, reporting to the stakeholders
- Exploring new hedging instruments and strategies
- Participating in the structuring of the physical trade transactions
- Assisting and advising company management on all hedging and commodity trading related issues
- Exploring new commodity brokers and platforms
To find out more and apply for the role, email HR@bunkerpartner.eu.