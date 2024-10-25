IMO Actively Considering Nuclear Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez addressed the topic at the 2024 Global Maritime Forum in Japan this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Nuclear propulsion is reportedly being actively considered at the IMO as a future means of decarbonising the shipping industry.

Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez addressed the topic at the 2024 Global Maritime Forum in Japan this week, nuclear technology firm Core Power said in an emailed note.

"Nuclear is very much on the table," the report cited Dominguez as saying.

"It's been included in the life cycle assessments for future analysis."

The IMO takes a technology-agnostic stance to which solutions may prove viable to address shipping's energy transition.

At the Sibcon industry event in Singapore earlier this month, a representative of container line AP Moller-Maersk said it was open-minded about the potential future use of nuclear propulsion in its fleet.