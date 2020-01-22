Shipping Company Wallenius SOL Orders Two New LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A graphical rendering of one of the new ships. Image Credit: Wallenius SOL

Swedish shipping company Wallenius SOL has ordered two new LNG-fuelled ro-ro cargo ships, according to engineering firm MAN Energy Solutions.

The ships are due for delivery next year, and the order includes an option for two additional vessels, MAN said.

MAN has been selected to supply the ships' auxiliary engines and gas supply systems.

The ships will be built at the Yantai Raffles shipyard in China, and will operate in the Gulf of Bothnia, MAN said.