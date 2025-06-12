Shore Power Planned in Port of Cartagena for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From 2030, FuelEU regulations mandate cruise and container ships to connect to shore power while docked at major EU ports. Image Credit: Port Authority of Cartagena

Spain's Port of Cartagena plans to offer shore power connectivity for cruise ships ahead of the EU's 2030 mandate.

The Port of Cartagena has issued a public tender for the development and construction of an onshore power supply at the Juan Sebastián Elcano cruise terminal, José María Gómez Fuster, CEO of the Port Authority of Cartagena, said in a LinkedIn post.

Shore power, also known as cold ironing, enables ships to plug into the local electrical grid while docked, allowing them to switch off their diesel engines and reduce emissions during port stays.

It is becoming increasingly available in the European ports amid FuelEU regulations, which mandate the use of shore power for container and cruise ships in major EU ports from January 1, 2030.

The deadline for submitting bids is one month from the day after the announcement is published in Spain's Official State Gazette.