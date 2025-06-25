BUNKER JOBS: Danish Firm Seeks Trader in Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Michael Page highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

A Danish-founded marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Vietnam.

Recruitment company Michael Page highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the employer.

The company is described as 'a privately held, Danish-founded company with a global footprint in marine fuel trading and supply, oil terminal operations, and ship ownership'.

The employer is looking for candidates with fluent Vietnamese and English and an existing network in the shipping or maritime community.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a strong portfolio of customers and suppliers in the bunker fuel market

Manage back-to-back trading operations, including both sales and procurement

Provide exceptional customer service and expert advice on bunker solutions

Coordinate physical bunker supply with key accounts and partners across Southeast Asia

Monitor vessel movements, survey port activities, and support delivery logistics

Build close and long-term relationships with suppliers and shipping stakeholders

Collaborate closely with global offices to support inquiries and ensure smooth execution

Constantly identify and act on new business opportunities and market insights

For more information, click here.