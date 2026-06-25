Nereida Energy Acquires Haf Power Solutions' Maritime Battery Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Geir Bjørkeli is the CEO of Nereida Energy. Image Credit: Nereida

Maritime battery technology company Nereida Energy has agreed to acquire Norway’s maritime battery business of Haf Power Solutions (HPS).

The transaction includes the transfer of the Aegir battery platform, related intellectual property, ongoing customer projects and order backlog, the firm said in an email update on Thursday.

The platform is already deployed in several maritime applications, including aquaculture service vessels and high-speed passenger vessels.

Nereida said the acquisition strengthens its position as an independent supplier of maritime energy storage solutions and broadens its battery offering.

The company will integrate the Aegir platform with its proprietary battery management systems, control software and energy management technology to provide more flexible battery solutions across multiple vessel segments.

As part of the deal, ACEL Group will become a strategic shareholder in Nereida Energy Holding through a share-based consideration, reflecting its confidence in the company's technology and growth strategy.

"This acquisition fits perfectly into our strategy of building a leading independent maritime battery company,” Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Nereida Energy, said.

Earlier this month, Nereida Energy announced that it had raised NOK 32 million from Norwegian investors.