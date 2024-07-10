BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped since the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a second consecutive session as crude futures slumped.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $643.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since July 1.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $549.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $6/mt to $844.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.09/bl to $84.66/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4.50/mt to $634/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4.50/mt to $582.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6/mt to $634/mt, and at Houston they declined by $4.50/mt to $610/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.35/bl from the previous session's close at $84.31/bl as of 6:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.64/mt fall in bunker prices.