StormGeo Launches Partnership With Digital Bunker Platform Closelink

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal Closelink has integrated StormGeo's s-Insight bunker planning tool into its platform. File Image / Pixabay

Alfa Laval weather routing and fuel optimisation unit StormGeo has launched a new partnership with bunker platform Closelink.

Under the deal Closelink has integrated StormGeo's s-Insight bunker planning tool into its platform, Stormgeo said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The two companies plan to launch a shared service in May.

"It is not only great to see that StormGeo and Closelink share a common vision when it comes to the wider digital ecosystem in the maritime space," Philippe Lavarde, CEO of Closelink, said in the statement.

"We were also impressed by how quickly we could turn our ideas into reality

"Such partnerships are crucial to support the industry in tackling the challenges of decarbonization and continuous efficiency improvement."