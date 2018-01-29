CMA CGM Hails Bunker-Savings of 20,600 TEU Newbuild

CMA CGM has taken delivery of the 20,600 TEU CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery. Image Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM S.A. (CMA CGM) today announced that it has taken delivery of CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery, a 20,600 TEU box ship that features bunker-saving technologies.

CMA CGM explains that the vessel features a new generation engine that reduces oil consumption by 25 percent and limits bunker consumption to deliver an average 3 percent reduction of CO2 emissions.

The newbuild also features a Becker Twisted Fin that boosts the propeller’s performance to reduce energy expenditure and provide a 4 percent reduction in CO2 emissions, says CMA CGM.

The vessel is CMA CGM's new flagship and is hailed by the company as the world's biggest container ship registered to France.

CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery will enter into service on February 6 on the French Asia Line 1, which is noted as the longest sea route in the world which connects Asia to Northern Europe.