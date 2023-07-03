BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $596/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since June 26. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $4.50/mt to $491/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $773/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.90/bl to $75.41/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $594/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $0.50/mt to $537.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $2.50/mt to $579/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2/mt to $520.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl at $75.51/bl as of 9:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.